November 3, 2016 9:19 AM

Teens injured after police chase, crash

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

Three boys are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries after a police chase ended with the boys crashing a vehicle into a wall at Hillside and 31st Street South early Thrusday.

A 13-year-old boy from Wichita was driving an SUV with a 15-year-old front-seat passenger and 13-year-old boy in a back seat of the vehicle.

The chase ended around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. It started when law enforcement received a dispatch report of a burglary in progress at a cell phone store in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic, said Lt. Lin Denning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Denning said shortly after the call, a Sedgwick County deputy spotted a 2004 maroon Toyota Highlander that was stolen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, and that he thought it might be related to that burglary.

Other deputies tried to position themselves around the area to avoid a car chase, but a chase ensued through the Planeview area, Denning said.

When the Highlander traveled southbound on Hillside, it tried to turn east and crashed into a wall lining the dead end of the three-way intersection, Denning said.

He said the driver and two passengers were transported to a local hospital. The driver and front passenger were reported as having serious injuries and the backseat passenger was reported as having critical injuries.

