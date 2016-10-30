Three found shot to death near Hesston

Harvey County authorities said Sunday night that three people have been found dead at a residence west of Hesston, and the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said a man in his 50s and a woman and man in their 20s were found shot to death Sunday evening at a home 6 miles west of Hesston near the McPherson County line. The woman and one of the men were a couple, although Walton said he does not know whether they were married. The two had an 18-month-old child who was found screaming inside the residence but who had no injuries. The child was checked by emergency medical personnel.
The report of the deaths was made to dispatch at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, although Walton said investigators think the shootings occurred Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Newton Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Harvey County 911 emergency dispatch received a call from a motorist who had just been flagged down and told about a shooting in the 8600 block of Spring Lake Road in rural Harvey County. The motorist was told there were multiple victims and that a child had been left inside the residence.
No suspects have been located, although Walton said authorities are looking for the person who informed the motorist about the bodies and who left the area in a maroon vehicle. Walton said he does not think the shootings were random and that the public is not in any immediate danger. The identity of the victims will not be released until family members have been notified.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be assisting with the investigation.
Walton said another media update has been scheduled for Monday morning.
