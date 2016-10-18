Road closure planned for K-15

About a mile of K-15 will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Spirit AeroSystems is replacing a railroad spur north of K-15 and MacArthur Road, which will mean detours for about 15,000 drivers over the weekend, said Mark Borst, Sedgwick County traffic engineer.
Local detours will use 31st Street South to Oliver to MacArthur Road, Borst said.
The state highway detour will send drivers southbound on I-135 past the K-15 exit to the 47th Street South exit. The detour continues on southbound U.S. 81, then east on K-53 to Mulvane, with a return to southbound K-15. The northbound K-15 detour will use the same highways.
The turnpike will still be accessible at the K-15 Mile Marker 45 toll plaza.
K-15 is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
