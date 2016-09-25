Taking pride in efforts to stop gun violence

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Equality Kansas.
Several hundred people turned out Sunday for a parade that advocated for gay rights, and among the participants were those demanding less gun violence.
The event included volunteers with the Kansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and members of Wichita’s gay and lesbian community.
Some carried banners, some skipped, while others walked with children in strollers. One person wore a black prom dress.
Streets in downtown Wichita were temporarily closed when the parade started at the Sedgwick County Courthouse and ended nearly a half-hour later at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.
“This is the biggest parade since we restarted the pride parades back in 2005,” said Tom Witt, executive director for Equality Kansas and a member of the Wichita Pride Board. “Every space in the parade was spoken for. We had people calling and wanting to get in the parade.”
More than 2,100 pride buttons were sold.
Parade participants began creating floats long before 8 a.m. Sunday, when rain and wind peppered the floats.
“We came expecting everything,” said Katy Tyndell, a volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action. “The first half of the day was a little rocky. But once the parade started, it began to warm up, and everything went well.”
Some of the floats included rainbow-colored balloons with the words “Disarm Hate.” One banner read “Do Not Fear, You Are Safe Here.”
Wichita police rode horses.
People lined the sidewalks near the Mid-America All-Indian Center and cheered.
“I don’t think we are surprised by the diversity,” Tyndell said. “I’m very encouraged about all the walks of life that came out and supported Wichita Pride.”
Kansas Pride month ended Sunday with the parade. And the day’s purpose was all about raising awareness.
I don’t think people realize how common gun injuries are – whether through suicide, accidents or acts of gun violence.
Mary Caruso, volunteer leader with the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
“My involvement came because I am a nurse and work with trauma patients and see a lot of gunshot wounds in the hospital,” said Mary Caruso, volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action. “I don’t think people realize how common gun injuries are – whether through suicide, accidents or acts of gun violence.”
Caruso said she also participated in memory of a nephew who was killed many years ago when a childhood playmate found a grandfather’s unsecured gun and accidentally shot her nephew.
“I am a real advocate for common-sense gun laws, particularly after the shootings in Newtown,” she said, referring to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in 2012 in Connecticut. “That’s when I got involved and committed to becoming part of the movement. Then, after the shooting at the Florida nightclub (in Orlando in June), we wanted to show our support and connect with the LGBT community. We want to support them in this tragedy and work together to support legislators who want to do something to end gun violence in this country.”
Beccy Tanner
