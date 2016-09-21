Wichita garage among Kansas properties to be added to National Register

An Ellis County dairy farm, a mid-century Wichita parking garage and a segment of the Santa Fe Trail are among eight historic properties nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
The Historic Sites Board of Review offered the eight properties to the register during its August meeting.
Currently, Kansas has more than 1,300 listings on the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s list of historically significant properties.
To be eligible for listing, buildings must meet certain criteria, including age, integrity and significance. Properties must be at least 50 years old to be considered.
Nominated to the National Register of Historic Places:
▪ Knightley’s Parking Garage, 303 S. Broadway, Wichita, Sedgwick County. The five-story, 500-car garage is a rare surviving example of a Modern style post-war, privately owned and attendant-operated garage. It is best known for its rounded walls and porthole windows. Developers Michael Ramsey and Robert Eyster plan to convert the building into an apartment complex.
▪ Brungardt-Dreiling Farmstead, 2567 Gold Course Road, Victoria vicinity, Ellis County. The farmstead is an outstanding example of what Volga German immigrants achieved.
▪ Donahue’s Santa Fe Trail Segment, Durham vicinity, Marion County. The trail was active from 1821 until 1880.
▪ Fourth & Broadway Historic District, 401-424 N. Broadway, 105 and 121 E. Fourth Street, Crawford County. The intersection is at the center of the town’s original plat and includes seven buildings.
▪ Marysville Union Pacific Depot, Hedrix Avenue, Marysville, Marshall County. The red-tiled depot, built in 1928-1929, is significant for its association with the growth and development of Marysville.
▪ Rosberg-Holmgren-Clareen Block, 109-113 N. Main, Lindsborg, McPherson County. Swedish immigrants created the buildings on Lindsborg’s Main Street.
▪ Santa Fe Hospital, 600 SE Madison St., Topeka, Shawnee County. The structure was built in 1930 and was the largest of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway hospitals. The Topeka site provided patient care for railroad workers.
▪ Weigle Barn, 14097 189th Road, Burden vicinity, Cowley County. Built in 1890 by Jacob Weigle, it is a timber-framed bank barn with milled-lumber gable-roof addition.
Three additional properties were placed on the Register of Historic Kansas Places: the Cross & Morgan General Store in Sylvan Grove, the Radical United Brethren Church in Lecompton and the Kansas Power Company Plant in Dodge City.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
