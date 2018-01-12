Tammy Bauman of All Paws Pet Center moves some empty boxes on the store’s opening day in March 2016 at the Village at Greenwich.
Tammy Bauman of All Paws Pet Center moves some empty boxes on the store’s opening day in March 2016 at the Village at Greenwich. Wichita Eagle File photo
Tammy Bauman of All Paws Pet Center moves some empty boxes on the store’s opening day in March 2016 at the Village at Greenwich. Wichita Eagle File photo

Retail

This local pet store chain has been acquired by a Minnesota company

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 10:18 AM

A locally based and founded pet store chain has been acquired by a Minnesota company.

All Paws Pet Center, with east and west Wichita stores as well as one in Derby, was acquired by Chuck & Don’s, which has 41 stores in Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the companies announced Friday.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Geographic expansion beyond our current locations in Minnesota, Colorado, and Wisconsin has been a strategy for the company,” Bob Hartzell, Chuck & Don’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All Paws was started in 2006 by Paul and Tammy Baumann and operates at 1444 N. Maize, 2244 N. Greenwich and 1821 E. Madison in Derby.

Chuck & Don’s said in the release All Paws employees will remain with the new company. That includes minority owners David and Pat Lebus.

Co-founder Paul Baumann will serve on Chuck & Don’s board of directors.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Black Friday shopping? Survey says it could be chaotic

    A survey by Decluttr ranks Kansas in the top five states likely to have Black Friday chaos.

Black Friday shopping? Survey says it could be chaotic

Black Friday shopping? Survey says it could be chaotic 0:22

Black Friday shopping? Survey says it could be chaotic
Black Friday by the numbers 1:57

Black Friday by the numbers
Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases 0:49

Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases

View More Video