This local pet store chain has been acquired by a Minnesota company

A locally based and founded pet store chain has been acquired by a Minnesota company.
All Paws Pet Center, with east and west Wichita stores as well as one in Derby, was acquired by Chuck & Don’s, which has 41 stores in Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the companies announced Friday.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Geographic expansion beyond our current locations in Minnesota, Colorado, and Wisconsin has been a strategy for the company,” Bob Hartzell, Chuck & Don’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
All Paws was started in 2006 by Paul and Tammy Baumann and operates at 1444 N. Maize, 2244 N. Greenwich and 1821 E. Madison in Derby.
Chuck & Don’s said in the release All Paws employees will remain with the new company. That includes minority owners David and Pat Lebus.
Co-founder Paul Baumann will serve on Chuck & Don’s board of directors.
