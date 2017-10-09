In a hurry to return your Walmart purchase? It’s going to get easier

If you’re tired of waiting in Walmart’s return line, you’ll be glad to know Walmart announced Monday that it’s reinventing its return process.

Soon, Walmart mobile app users will have a great privilege – fast-tracking the line.

“Walmart is now focusing its attention on returns, with the introduction of Mobile Express Returns – an innovative, industry-first experience that combines Walmart’s more than 4,700 locations with the Walmart app to make returning an item fast, easy – and maybe even a little enjoyable,” the store said in a release.

Mobile Express Returns will be available in early November, but only for items sold and shipped by WalMart.com. The express return process will not be available for in-store purchases until early 2018.

“We know that returning an item and waiting for a refund, especially for a product purchased online, isn’t always seamless, so we’ve completely transformed the process for our customers – whether they are shopping in stores or at Walmart.com,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president, Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration.

For select household items including shampoo and color cosmetics, the app will soon let you receive a refund without having to return the item to the store. This is expected to start as early as December.

Here is how Mobile Express Returns will work, according to Walmart:

1. Initiate the return using the mobile app. This can be done outside of the store. Here, you will select the transaction, items and store for your return.

2. Finish the return. At the store, you can fast-track through the line via a Mobile Express Lane at the customer service desk. You will have to scan the QR code on the app, and then hand the item to the associate.

3. Refunds will be credited as soon as the next day.