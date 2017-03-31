The hottest property in Wichita? An old school

The hottest dream home in Wichita used to be something altogether different: a school built in the 1930s.
Now transformed into an apartment complex with hardwood floors, arched windows, a saltwater swimming pool and original blackboards left to decorate walls, the entire Martinson School is listed for $790,000.
“It’s a neat property,” said Jon Quincy, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway. “They did a really good job keeping a lot of original features with it.”
The former elementary school at 249 N. Athenian, near Second and Meridian, is 24,342 square feet.
It has seven one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. The building was renovated into apartments in 2003.
Wichitan Dani Stone posted on Facebook on Wednesday about her love for the renovated building, a post that was shared more than 60 times.
Others commented with memories of having attended school there, or of having friends who had lived in the building’s apartments, which owner Don Vaughn Sr. recently decided to sell.
A link to the property on www.liveinwichita.com had been shared more than 665 times by Friday morning, and Quincy said Berkshire Hathaway has received multiple inquiries from potential investors.
