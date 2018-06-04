This president of a big Wichita hospital is starting a new job in New Hampshire

Sherry Hausmann, regional president of Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, will be starting a new job next month for a recently merged health system in New Hampshire.
Hausmann, who joined Via Christi in 2011, will be the president and CEO of SolutionHealth, a nonprofit system formed last fall following the merger of Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health System.
She will start her new job at SolutionHealth in July.
Hausmann, a registered nurse turned hospital administrator, had oversight of Via Christi's largest hospital, St. Francis, as well as its rehabilitation and behavioral health campuses, according to Via Christi's website.
