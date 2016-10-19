Wichita police chief: Mental illness putting a strain on staff

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay appeared at a news conference Wednesday with organizations that have been pushing for Medicaid expansion in Kansas.
Medicaid, called KanCare in Kansas, is the government insurance program for low income or disabled people.
Ramsay talked about policing struggles with mental health and substance use issues in the community.
“The police department has really become the first and last provider of social services in our community,” Ramsay said. “And it’s putting a strain on our staff and efforts.”
“All you have to do is drive around the streets of our city to see that mental illness is a problem here, and that’s what our officers are having to deal with.”
For example, he said, some crimes could be prevented if offenders received health insurance coverage to receive medications for mental illnesses after being discharged from jail.
Inmates lose Medicaid coverage during incarceration and have to re-apply upon release.
Ramsay said inmates receive a small supply of their medication before leaving jail, but often run out before being re-approved for Medicaid.
Application approval issues have been exacerbated over the past year as the state faces ongoing issues at the state’s clearinghouse in Topeka that backlogged applications for tens-of-thousands of Kansans.
“This is an administrative issue, or a policy issue, that needs to be addressed, because it’s putting stress on our policing efforts and our abilities to provide services to our community,” he said.
Ramsay’s appearance seems to be the first public connection in Kansas between law enforcement and Medicaid expansion. Ramsay didn’t explicitly state support or disapproval of Medicaid expansion during his speech at Wednesday’s meeting.
Instead, he tried to distance himself from the political controversy of expansion.
“I want to leave the legislative issues to other experts and stakeholders, and other elected officials,” he said.
But his appearance signaled a new tactic by supporters to link Medicaid expansion with mental health and police issues. The Eagle reported about that change Monday.
We are having conversations with other law enforcement agencies across the state.
Djuan Wash, juvenile justice advocate for Kansas Appleseed
Prior to this, the push for expansion had largely focused on economics such as job creation, keeping rural hospitals open, economic growth and bringing federal tax dollars back to Kansas.
Djuan Wash, a juvenile justice advocate for Kansas Appleseed, a nonprofit advocacy organization, said Wednesday that conversations with other law enforcement agencies across the state – including Overland Park, Wyandotte County, Lawrence and Topeka – are being arranged.
Via Christi Health hosted the news conference at the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce Wednesday with other health-related organizations. Those groups have been outspoken supporters of Medicaid expansion.
