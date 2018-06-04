WIBW sports director known for having fun on Twitter to join KAKE, Channel 10

Wichita sports fans who have spent much time in the Topeka area in the last few years may already know the name Chris Lilly from his sports director position at WIBW, Channel 13, or, perhaps even more likely, Twitter.
Now, the rest of Wichita may get to know him as the new weekend sports anchor for KAKE, Channel 10.
"It's awesome," Lilly says. "I'm excited to stay in the Sunflower State."
In addition to his weekend assignment, Lilly will report sports stories for KAKE during the week as well.
Twitter is something of a second job for him.
"It's my baby, having fun on Twitter," Lilly says. "I've had some random tweets go viral."
For instance, through what he calls "luck of the draw," Lilly says some press conference footage he tweeted of UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was seen by more than two million people on Twitter.
"That one kind of exploded."
Lilly will start at KAKE in early July.
"Can't wait to get going."
