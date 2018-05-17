Shane's Great - House of Vintage, 40 Winks Oak Merchant liquidate

Like antiques or need some new furniture? Troy Watts of Little Bull Auction has a double deal for you.
First, there's an auction Sunday at Shane's Great - House of Vintage at 1543 S. Meridian.
"The building actually got sold and is going to be converted back to a laundromat," Watts says.
That's what the building had been once before. Look for more details on the new laundromat soon.
The first auction will be of the smaller contents of the business.
"What we call in the business antique smalls," Watts says.
There will be kitchenware, radios, fans and decorative pieces.
The second auction will be June 3 at 40 Winks Oak Merchant at 602 S. Oliver.
"That's a dual business liquidation," Watts says.
He says the more than 40-year-old business closed due to a death.
In addition to auctioning the new furniture that 40 Winks sold, Watts has moved over much of the antique furniture from Shane's House of Vintage.
He calls 40 Winks "a fabulous facility" that will allow him to make room at Shane's for the first auction.
"Shane's was so full," he says. "We wouldn't have even had room for a crowd."
Watts says he doesn't charge commission to buyers, and there will be no minimums at the auctions.
"Everything sells."
So does the 40 Winks building.
Watts will auction the more than 5,000-square-foot space with a third auction on June 19 that's part of a multiproperty auction at the Best Western in Park City. That auction starts at 6:30 p.m.
For each of the other auctions, Watts says, "We start calling at 1:35 p.m. until we are done."
Why 1:35?
"I'm a baseball guy," Watts says. Game start times are "never right on the money."
There's another reason he generally likes to start auctions at what could be considered odd times.
"I went to auction school, and they told me it was a dumb idea, and so I did it."
Comments