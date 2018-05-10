Mark McCormick to once again leave Kansas African American Museum

Mark McCormick is once again leaving the executive director position at the Kansas African American Museum.
He'll be the new director of communications for the ACLU of Kansas in Overland Park and will live in Olathe.
McCormick says he's always worked in the realm of public service, but the ACLU job gives him a new opportunity.
"I can be a bit more of an advocate," he says.
McCormick, a former editor and columnist for The Wichita Eagle, had his first stint at the museum after leaving The Eagle in 2009.
He then left for the Kansas Leadership Center and eventually worked for another publication before returning to the museum.
His last day will be May 18. The museum's board is throwing a reception for him at 2 p.m. that day, and the public is welcome.
Board vice president Ted Ayres will be the interim executive director while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement.
"I really love this museum and all the people who support it, and I'm grateful to the museum" McCormick says.
He says he's never been one to use all of his vacation time, and he's not taking one between jobs.
"It should give you some indication of how much I love the job."
