SNT Media tells employees not to come to work

2:50 American Shaman to open store near Rock Road Pause

1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home

0:37 Rehab facility to finally open

1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake

3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita

0:45 Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend

0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8