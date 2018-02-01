Much-anticipated taco chain to open first of several Wichita-area restaurants

The much-anticipated Taco John’s is close to opening in Derby and is looking to hire about 50 employees.
The store will open Feb. 12 in a new strip center within the Derby Marketplace where IHOP also is.
Interested applicants can apply in person between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays between now and Feb. 9 or online at pleaseapplyonline.com/tacojohnsks.
The restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner with both a set menu and build-your-own tacos.
Diners can download a reward app for the restaurant and like the chain’s Facebook page to earn special deals and free food.
The Wyoming-based chain, which has almost 400 restaurants in 23 states, is expanding with 100 new restaurants in the next four years.
A spokeswoman says Kansas is a particular focus, including Wichita. There could be as many as a half dozen of the restaurants here, though the spokeswoman couldn’t say how quickly the next one may happen.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
