Diners at the new Taco John’s in Derby can order tacos off the menu or build their own, including breakfast tacos.
Much-anticipated taco chain to open first of several Wichita-area restaurants

By Carrie Rengers

February 01, 2018 11:21 AM

The much-anticipated Taco John’s is close to opening in Derby and is looking to hire about 50 employees.

The store will open Feb. 12 in a new strip center within the Derby Marketplace where IHOP also is.

Interested applicants can apply in person between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays between now and Feb. 9 or online at pleaseapplyonline.com/tacojohnsks.

The restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner with both a set menu and build-your-own tacos.

Diners can download a reward app for the restaurant and like the chain’s Facebook page to earn special deals and free food.

The Wyoming-based chain, which has almost 400 restaurants in 23 states, is expanding with 100 new restaurants in the next four years.

A spokeswoman says Kansas is a particular focus, including Wichita. There could be as many as a half dozen of the restaurants here, though the spokeswoman couldn’t say how quickly the next one may happen.

Look for a sneak-peek video of Taco John’s and what it will offer next week.

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant

A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

Jaime Green

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

