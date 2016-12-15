Two new restaurants to open at Derby Marketplace

Restaurateur Mohamad Touffaha is going to build a new strip center within the Derby Marketplace.
His building will have room for three businesses, two of which will be his.
Touffaha will open a 5,000-square-foot IHOP on one end and a 2,400-square-foot Taco John’s on the other.
“We are working very fast,” Touffaha says.
He says if the weather cooperates, he expects both businesses to open by early July.
The building will be between Buffalo Wild Wings and Discount Tire.
The middle space of the center will be 1,600 square feet. Touffaha says he’d like to have retail there. He’s thinking of possibly finding a shipping business to open there.
Krista Racine and Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the property.
This IHOP will make Touffaha’s eighth. He has one under construction in Liberal that will be ready in March. He also has ones in Hays, Garden City, Dodge City and Leavenworth along with two in Wichita, including one on East Kellogg and one on North Rock Road.
Touffaha also has a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Garden City and hopes to open three more in Wichita. He says he considered one for Derby Marketplace but wasn’t able to open one because Chick-fil-A has a restriction there.
Look for more information on Touffaha’s new center as it progresses.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
