Nel Son says his Emperor’s Japanese Grill serves the same dishes as other Japanese steakhouses but without table-side service, which he says keeps the cost down. He’s opening his fifth Emperor’s on North Rock Road where Planet Sub is closing.
Nel Son says his Emperor’s Japanese Grill serves the same dishes as other Japanese steakhouses but without table-side service, which he says keeps the cost down. He’s opening his fifth Emperor’s on North Rock Road where Planet Sub is closing. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Nel Son says his Emperor’s Japanese Grill serves the same dishes as other Japanese steakhouses but without table-side service, which he says keeps the cost down. He’s opening his fifth Emperor’s on North Rock Road where Planet Sub is closing. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Emperor’s Japanese Grill to replace Planet Sub on North Rock Road

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

October 05, 2017 6:05 PM

Nel Son is opening his fifth Wichita-area Emperor’s Japanese Grill where Planet Sub is closing at 3526 N. Rock Road.

“I know everything’s growing over there on Greenwich,” Son says.

However, he says, “I’m always a big fan of North Rock.”

Son already has restaurants near 21st and Ridge Road, Central and Greenwich, on West Maple in front of Target and a new one in Derby.

The Derby restaurant is only three months old, so Son says he was not in the market for another new restaurant, but then the Planet Sub space became available.

“That’s the main reason we want to go over there,” he says. “Their layout is … ideal to what we do.”

Son says the 3,300-square-foot space is laid out very similarly to his restaurants – particularly the kitchen.

“The kitchen flow, that’s what’s important.”

Emperor’s has food similar to what Japanese steakhouses serve.

“We just don’t do it at the table,” Son says. “So taking that out of the equation, we’re able to cut some costs.”

He says he uses the same ingredients in a more fast-casual setting and has other dishes such as lo mein and beef and broccoli as well.

Adam Clements of Builders Inc. and Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal.

Friday is Planet Sub’s last day in business.

Son hopes to open the new Emperor’s sometime in November.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bling now open at Greenwich Place

Bling now open at Greenwich Place 0:35

Bling now open at Greenwich Place
Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma
Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

View More Video