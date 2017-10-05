Emperor’s Japanese Grill to replace Planet Sub on North Rock Road

Nel Son is opening his fifth Wichita-area Emperor’s Japanese Grill where Planet Sub is closing at 3526 N. Rock Road.
“I know everything’s growing over there on Greenwich,” Son says.
However, he says, “I’m always a big fan of North Rock.”
Son already has restaurants near 21st and Ridge Road, Central and Greenwich, on West Maple in front of Target and a new one in Derby.
The Derby restaurant is only three months old, so Son says he was not in the market for another new restaurant, but then the Planet Sub space became available.
“That’s the main reason we want to go over there,” he says. “Their layout is … ideal to what we do.”
Son says the 3,300-square-foot space is laid out very similarly to his restaurants – particularly the kitchen.
“The kitchen flow, that’s what’s important.”
Emperor’s has food similar to what Japanese steakhouses serve.
“We just don’t do it at the table,” Son says. “So taking that out of the equation, we’re able to cut some costs.”
He says he uses the same ingredients in a more fast-casual setting and has other dishes such as lo mein and beef and broccoli as well.
Adam Clements of Builders Inc. and Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal.
Friday is Planet Sub’s last day in business.
Son hopes to open the new Emperor’s sometime in November.
