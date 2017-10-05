North Rock Road restaurant to close Friday after 12 years in business

The Planet Sub at 3526 N. Rock Road will close at the end of business on Friday. But the franchise owner said he hopes to eventually find another location.

Doug Brantner, who bought the Planet Sub franchise rights for Wichita in 2015, has had the spot – which sits across from Sam’s and Kohl’s on North Rock Road – listed for lease for several months. He wanted to remodel the store, he said, but has decided he didn’t want to invest in that location.

He also owns the Planet Sub stores at 10330 W. Central and 535 W. Douglas.

“It was time to upgrade the interior, much like you can see at the other two locations, and I thought I'd look for a spot that better fit my needs instead of investing there,” Brantner said.

The North Rock Road Planet Sub first opened in 2005. The original Wichita location of the Kansas-City based chain, which operated at Kellogg and Greenwich, opened in 2003 and closed in early 2015, before Brantner had the franchise.

As a thank you to customers, the store is offering half subs for $3.99 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday. The offer is good only at the North Rock Road store, which will close at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Brantner said he will continue to cater out of his two remaining stores and will honor all gift cards and coupons regardless of which store in Wichita they came from.

I’ll let you know if Brantner shares any news on possible new locations.