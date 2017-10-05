Granite City Food & Brewery apparently is fighting evictions on its two Wichita sites. No one with the company is commenting.
Granite City Food & Brewery apparently is fighting evictions on its two Wichita sites. No one with the company is commenting.
Granite City Food & Brewery apparently is fighting evictions on its two Wichita sites. No one with the company is commenting. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Granite City Food & Brewery to fight evictions

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

October 05, 2017 5:00 AM

Granite City Food & Brewery apparently plans to fight to stay at its two Wichita sites.

As Have You Heard? reported last week, the landlords of the NewMarket Square and 21st and Webb Road restaurants have sued to evict the Minnesota-based company for nonpayment of rent.

No one with Granite City is commenting on what’s going on, but an attorney for the landlords says Granite City met the Oct. 4 deadline to respond to the suits.

“Somebody showed up for Granite City, so the trial date is set for October 12,” attorney Pat Hughes says.

“It means that they are not simply defaulting on the eviction.”

A judge will decide whether or not Granite City should be evicted.

Hughes won’t say if Granite City has contacted the landlords to try to make arrangements for staying.

“I am not in a position … where I have authority to comment on that for you.”

It is still possible that the cases won’t go to court.

“It’s always possible that people who are in a dispute will reach some kind of agreement about how to move forward that doesn’t require the court’s intervention,” Hughes says. “In fact, it’s common for that to happen.”

He says he’s not sure what to expect in these cases.

“I certainly would hope that the parties are able to come to a consensus themselves.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

