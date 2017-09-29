Landlords sue to evict Wichita’s two Granite City restaurants

The landlords of Wichita’s two Granite City Food & Brewery restaurants have filed petitions to evict them for failure to pay rent.
“We have given notices to quit and vacate on behalf of the landlords for both the east and the west Granite City restaurant locations,” says attorney Pat Hughes.
GC Wichita Limited Partnership has filed a petition for forcible detainer against Granite City at 21st and Webb Road.
Three landlords – Granite City Wichita West LLC, Ron Roddel and Judy Roddel, who are trustees of the the Ron E. and Judy L. Roddel Living Trust, and Lowell C. Hansen II – filed the same petition for the Granite City at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road.
“We have filed the petitions because the defendants have failed to pay the rent that is due under the … leases,” Hughes says.
Dick Lynch, the new CEO of the Minnesota-based Granite City, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
However, earlier in the week, Lynch responded to a call.
“I just want to let you know from the horse’s mouth … we have absolutely no intention of closing any restaurants,” he said.
The company has 35 Granite City sites and five Cadillac Ranch restaurants.
When asked what’s going on with the restaurants, Lynch said that “there’s really nothing.”
“Nothing I can speak about. Nothing of any note at all.”
As for possible evictions, he said, “There is no eviction on the table.”
When asked about nonpayment of rent, Lynch said, “I can’t get into that.”
When pressed, he said, “There’s stuff I can’t get into right now.”
Lynch said he returned a call “to absolutely confirm there is no plans to close any restaurants.”
Granite City has until Oct. 4 if the company wants to contest the eviction petitions.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
