More Videos

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 1:54

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • Bling now open at Greenwich Place

    Rebecca Urban, manager of the new Bling at Greenwich Place, says the east-side store will be different than the one in NewMarket Square. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Rebecca Urban, manager of the new Bling at Greenwich Place, says the east-side store will be different than the one in NewMarket Square. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com
Rebecca Urban, manager of the new Bling at Greenwich Place, says the east-side store will be different than the one in NewMarket Square. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Second Wichita Bling opens at Greenwich Place

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

October 04, 2017 03:17 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 03:29 PM

Nicole Hedges-Campos and her husband, Mark Campos, are having a soft opening of their second Wichita Bling this week.

The Scott City couple have nine Bling stores. The new one is next to Charming Charlie at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

Hedges-Campos says the east-side Bling will carry different merchandise than the one in NewMarket Square, which she opened three years ago.

The store, which has clothing, jewelry and accessories, is having a grand opening on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 1:54

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video