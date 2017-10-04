Second Wichita Bling opens at Greenwich Place

Nicole Hedges-Campos and her husband, Mark Campos, are having a soft opening of their second Wichita Bling this week.
The Scott City couple have nine Bling stores. The new one is next to Charming Charlie at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.
Hedges-Campos says the east-side Bling will carry different merchandise than the one in NewMarket Square, which she opened three years ago.
The store, which has clothing, jewelry and accessories, is having a grand opening on Saturday.
