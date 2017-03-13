More Bling coming to Greenwich Place

Greenwich Place is going to have a lot of bling with the new Charming Charlie that’s opening there (Have You Heard? March 9), but it’s going to have some local Bling right next door, too.
Nicole Hedges-Campos and her husband, Mark Campos, are opening their second Wichita women’s apparel and accessories store – which will make it their ninth Bling – next to Charming Charlie in the center at K-96 and Greenwich.
“It’s up and coming and new,” Hedges-Campos says of Greenwich Place. “We just want to get in the best possible location.”
The couple started the chain in Scott City in 2008 to sell what Hedges-Campos calls “super trendy” women’s apparel, accessories and purses. She says the goal is “keeping trends coming in continuously to the store.”
The first Wichita Bling opened at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road in 2015, and Hedges-Campos says it’s done well.
“Wonderful. … It’s just been phenomenal.”
She says that’s why she’s opening on the east side, too.
“The customers have asked and asked.”
Bling will be in 2,000 square feet of a freestanding 14,000-square-foot building in front of Designer Shoe Warehouse and Ulta Beauty.
Hedges-Campos says she likes that the Wichita Sports Forum is at the 106-acre development as well.
“I just think it’s going to be a really good draw.”
There are two more Bling stores in the works. One is under construction in Kansas City and another is in development, but Hedges-Campos says she can’t share any details yet. The stores are part of the nine total.
Hedges-Campos says her goal with each of her boutiques is to create a small-town feel, even in larger markets.
“That’s something we talk about with employees weekly.”
The Greenwich Place Bling should open in early fall. Hedges-Campos says she sees lots of other businesses moving there as well.
“It’s going to be really good.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
