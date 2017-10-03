Dandales reopens at its old spot with a new warehouse concept

When we last checked in with Dandales owners Paul and Virginia Treadwell in March, they explained they were closing their western wear store while the service road in front of it underwent construction, but they didn’t know whether they were going to reopen.
They do now.
The store, which is on East Kellogg just west of Greenwich, is officially reopening on Friday and is having a soft opening now.
“The number one thing is accessibility to the store,” Paul Treadwell says.
It’s now better than ever.
“Oh, tremendously so,” he says.
Previously, Treadwell says, “We were off of Kellogg quite a ways.”
Now, Kellogg traffic has been rerouted to the service road, which is about 250 feet from Dandales’ front door.
“We’ll have very good accessibility for people going east out of Wichita,” Treadwell says. “They can just turn right into our store.”
For people traveling west, he says there’s a “real easy” turnaround at Webb Road.
Treadwell says the construction is expected to take three years, which means the service road will be in use the whole time.
“We’re going to be very visible and easy to get in and out of.”
The Treadwells have redone the front of their building. They’ve taken off awnings and moved the store’s sign to the top of the building.
“It’s probably 10 times more visible now,” Paul Treadwell says.
There are other changes with the reopening of the store.
“Retail has been really tough,” Treadwell says. “We were struggling before the road (construction). … We had to change our business plan.”
Dandales is now going to be more of a western wear warehouse.
“We changed the concept,” Treadwell says. “It’s a drastic change.”
He says he and his wife have tried to find overstocked merchandise elsewhere.
“We’ve made some tremendous purchases,” he says. “We have a lot of inventory.”
Treadwell says prices will be 50 percent off of original prices.
“What we call warehouse pricing,” he says.
Western shirts that previously might have been $35, $45 or $55 will be more like $17, $27 and $34.
“We took a smaller margin on our merchandise to keep the price down,” Treadwell says.
The price isn’t the only difference, he says. There are now many more clothes and boots in the store.
“So when people come to shop, they can really look at all the different varieties,” Treadwell says.
“We really truly believe it’ll be more enjoyable … to shop at,” he says. “It’s just fun.”
