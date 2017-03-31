Dandales is closing, but whether that’s permanent is unclear

With all the construction along Kellogg over the years, some businesses have moved and some have closed.
However, Dandales, which has been at 10929 E. Kellogg for almost 40 years, is in a rather unusual position.
Owners Paul and Virginia Treadwell have to close their western wear store while there’s work on the service road in front of it, but they don’t know whether they’re going to reopen.
“It’s a strange situation,” Paul Treadwell says.
“It’s hard to say goodbye not knowing if you’re going goodbye.”
There are a lot of a variables.
“It’s hard to know exactly what they’re doing,” Treadwell says of road crews, “so we’ll just have to take it a step at a time.”
He says reopening doesn’t depend solely on how long the work takes.
“Things change,” Treadwell says. “Life changes.”
He and his wife are in their 70s. Financially, they don’t have to operate the store, but Treadwell says his wife loves being there.
“I really feel in my heart that Virginia wants to continue to do it,” he says. “She enjoys the business. She enjoys the customers. So if we can, that’s our intent. But it’s hard to say for sure.”
Treadwell says he doesn’t blame anyone for the situation.
“We knew these things were going to happen. It wasn’t like they misinformed us.”
He says the city has been good to work with and “Wildcat Construction has just been fantastic.”
Treadwell says the company has “just done a little road here or there to keep us in business while we can.”
“They just don’t know exactly … how it’s all going to fall out,” he says. “I understand that.”
He says it will be six to eight weeks before Trig, the street leading to the business, is closed and cars won’t be able to enter from Kellogg.
In the meantime, Dandales will have a sale as if it is going out of business permanently.
“We wanted to have a good store closing sale,” Treadwell says. “We need to liquidate over a million dollars’ worth of inventory.”
Though the Treadwells could choose to be paid to move instead, they don’t consider that an option, Paul Treadwell says.
“To start someplace else really doesn’t make much sense,” he says. “It’s just more than what we want to take on to try to move.”
Treadwell says he and his wife value their customers, and they’re the reason the store will reopen if it works out.
“The whole thing is our loyal customers that we’ve had,” he says. “The community’s been really supportive of our business.”
Even though the store’s future is uncertain, Treadwell seems to be taking it in stride.
“That’s just the way it goes,” he says.
“I’m so happy to see them do Kellogg. I wished they’d done it 20 years ago.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
