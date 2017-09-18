Ali Issa’s new IHOP near 29th and Maize Road features what he calls bubble glass in the main dining room.
Ali Issa’s new IHOP near 29th and Maize Road features what he calls bubble glass in the main dining room. Courtesy photo
Ali Issa’s new IHOP near 29th and Maize Road features what he calls bubble glass in the main dining room. Courtesy photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

IHOP to open Tuesday near 29th and Maize Road

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 9:55 AM

West Wichita, hope you’re hungry. Another new breakfast restaurant is opening on Tuesday.

IHOP franchisee Ali Issa is opening his fifth IHOP next to the Sam’s Club at 29th and Maize Road.

That happens to be across the road from where Sasnak Management opened the new HomeGrown breakfast concept at the NewMarket North development in May.

Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the IHOP deal.

Saville also has Eastside Investments, which is a partner in the eight acres where IHOP is opening.

The restaurant, which faces Sam’s Club, is about 5,000 square feet. It is the latest IHOP prototype, which is similar to the one Issa opened at the Southfork development at the southwest corner of 47th Street South and I-135 earlier this year.

Unlike that building, the new IHOP has 3,000 square feet of retail attached.

Issa says some “crazy” rain delayed the opening of his restaurant.

“We had 40 some days of rain but we were able to make some of it up,” he says.

In addition to the new IHOP and the south-side one, Issa also owns the IHOP at 505 S. Ridge and ones in Hutchinson and Emporia.

He doesn’t have plans for any other new IHOPs.

“Not at this moment.”

However, he says that’s likely to change.

“Definitely.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 0:38

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club
Chamber announces speakers for annual meeting 2:21

Chamber announces speakers for annual meeting
Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January 1:12

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January

View More Video