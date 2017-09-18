IHOP to open Tuesday near 29th and Maize Road

West Wichita, hope you’re hungry. Another new breakfast restaurant is opening on Tuesday.
IHOP franchisee Ali Issa is opening his fifth IHOP next to the Sam’s Club at 29th and Maize Road.
That happens to be across the road from where Sasnak Management opened the new HomeGrown breakfast concept at the NewMarket North development in May.
Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the IHOP deal.
Saville also has Eastside Investments, which is a partner in the eight acres where IHOP is opening.
The restaurant, which faces Sam’s Club, is about 5,000 square feet. It is the latest IHOP prototype, which is similar to the one Issa opened at the Southfork development at the southwest corner of 47th Street South and I-135 earlier this year.
Unlike that building, the new IHOP has 3,000 square feet of retail attached.
Issa says some “crazy” rain delayed the opening of his restaurant.
“We had 40 some days of rain but we were able to make some of it up,” he says.
In addition to the new IHOP and the south-side one, Issa also owns the IHOP at 505 S. Ridge and ones in Hutchinson and Emporia.
He doesn’t have plans for any other new IHOPs.
“Not at this moment.”
However, he says that’s likely to change.
“Definitely.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments