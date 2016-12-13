Former Homeland Security adviser named Kansas bank chief

Gov. Sam Brownback has named a Council Grove banker to be the state’s next banking chief.
Miki Bowman, vice president of Farmers & Drovers Bank since 2010, replaces former Kansas bank commissioner and Wichita lender Deryl Schuster, who left the post last month.
In addition to her experience as a director, compliance officer and trust officer at Farmers & Drovers, Bowman has extensive experience in the public sector. She has worked in the office of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and as an investigative attorney and counsel for the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, respectively.
She also was director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was a policy adviser to former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.
Bowman’s appointment is contingent on confirmation by the Kansas Senate.
