McConnell’s tankers key to Air Force training mission

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:31 McConnell crews support Red Flag combat exercise Pause 1:35 TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:39 An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:50 Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:43 New Exploration Place exhibit nearly ready to open 1:38 Bombardier makes big announcement about their Wichita facility 1:36 What is it like to fly on a Blackhawk helicopter? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crews from McConnell Air Force Base have spent the past three weeks coordinating the air refueling of more than 80 Navy, Marines and Air Force fighter jets and bombers during the Red Flag air-to-air combat exercise held at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Video by Jerry Siebenmark jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Crews from McConnell Air Force Base have spent the past three weeks coordinating the air refueling of more than 80 Navy, Marines and Air Force fighter jets and bombers during the Red Flag air-to-air combat exercise held at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Video by Jerry Siebenmark jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com