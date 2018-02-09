With new planes in pipeline, Textron considers adding jobs

Textron Aviation could be adding more than a couple hundred jobs in Wichita.
That’s according to the planemaker’s request for the city to issue it $434.8 million in industrial revenue bonds over the next five years.
The city council is expected to hear and vote on the request from manufacturer of Cessna jets and Beechcraft planes at its Tuesday meeting.
The IRB request would include a five-year property tax abatement on improvements and expansions to its buildings in Wichita, as well as new equipment Textron Aviation would purchase as part of those improvements. The abatement would be renewable for an additional five years, city documents said.
In a letter from Textron Aviation vice president and controller Jodi Noah requesting the IRBs and included in the city’s documents, the company “estimates that it may hire 250 employees in its local operations during the period covered by the Letter of Intent (2018-2022).”
“However, the Applicant cannot make guarantees in that regard as it is dependent on many factors not within the Applicant’s control, including general economic conditions and the overall demand for general aviation aircraft,” the Textron letter said.
The company currently employs 9,000 people in Wichita and Sedgwick County.
The issuance of the IRBs is not tied to the prospect of Textron Aviation adding jobs in Wichita, only that it “maintain at least that level of employment over the next five years,” city documents said.
Neither the city documents nor the Textron letter identify specific reasons for the IRBs. City documents said $24.4 million of the IRBs would be for buildings and improvements, while the remaining $410.4 million would be for tooling, furniture and fixtures.
But the city notes that Textron is in the early stages of developing what would be Cessna’s biggest jet yet, the large-cabin, long-range Citation Hemisphere, as well as the multi-mission military jet, the Scorpion.
“Should the company be successful in achieving new contracts for new airplanes such as the Scorpion, it anticipates substantial increases in employment levels,” city documents said.
The Scorpion and the Hemisphere are just two of Textron Aviation’s newest aircraft. It’s already begun full-rate production of the Citation Longitude business jet in anticipation of Federal Aviation Administration certification this year.
It’s also developing the Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop airplane with expectations for first flight this year.
And more recently, the company announced last December the $5.5 million Cessna SkyCourier, a twin-turboprop airplane designed for air cargo and regional airlines. FedEx has a firm order for 50 of the airplanes with an option for 50 more.
