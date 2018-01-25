Here’s how a major Wichita company plans to fill 1,000 new jobs

More Videos 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft Pause 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:38 Bombardier makes big announcement about their Wichita facility 2:41 Police give details in fatal shooting 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 1:41 Know your opponent: University of Central Florida 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 3:06 Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face' 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com