Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita plant, as seen from MacArthur Road.
Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita plant, as seen from MacArthur Road. Jerry Siebenmark The Wichita Eagle
Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita plant, as seen from MacArthur Road. Jerry Siebenmark The Wichita Eagle

Aviation

Worker injured in November accident at Spirit Wichita plant dies

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 12:38 PM

A Spirit AeroSystems employee injured in an accident Nov. 3 at the company’s Wichita plant has died.

Spirit officials confirmed the death of Sammy Barnett in a statement on Friday.

“The Spirit AeroSystems community was saddened to learn that our colleague, Sammy Barnett, has passed away,” the statement said. “Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Spirit said in the statement that Barnett suffered serious injuries in the accident, the nature of which the company did not disclose.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we remain committed to driving an ever-stronger safety culture at Spirit,” the statement said.

Spirit said there is an ongoing investigation into the accident, and that it is fully cooperating with government agencies.

“And we intend to utilize any findings to determine ways to reinforce and further strengthen our processes and procedures,” Spirit said in the statement.

More Videos

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Pause
Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car 0:22

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans 1:23

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans

  • Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Pause
Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car 0:22

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans 1:23

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans

  • Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

View More Video