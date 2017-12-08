Worker injured in November accident at Spirit Wichita plant dies

A Spirit AeroSystems employee injured in an accident Nov. 3 at the company’s Wichita plant has died.
Spirit officials confirmed the death of Sammy Barnett in a statement on Friday.
“The Spirit AeroSystems community was saddened to learn that our colleague, Sammy Barnett, has passed away,” the statement said. “Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Spirit said in the statement that Barnett suffered serious injuries in the accident, the nature of which the company did not disclose.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we remain committed to driving an ever-stronger safety culture at Spirit,” the statement said.
Spirit said there is an ongoing investigation into the accident, and that it is fully cooperating with government agencies.
“And we intend to utilize any findings to determine ways to reinforce and further strengthen our processes and procedures,” Spirit said in the statement.
