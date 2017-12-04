Aviation

New hangar, more jobs in the works for this aviation service company

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 03:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Yingling Aviation is looking to build a large hangar and increase its workforce by 25 percent, adding to evidence of a growing aircraft industry in Wichita.

The fixed-base operator will seek approval on Tuesday from the Wichita City Council for up to $3.5 million in airport special facilities revenue bonds to construct the 23,000-square-foot hangar and add 25 new jobs.

“It’s a good expansion for us,” Yingling CEO and owner Lynn Nichols said Monday. “It’s a big one.”

Yingling’s plans come on the heels of Textron Aviation announcing the new SkyCourier plane and additional jobs, and just a couple of weeks after Bombardier said it would bring its Global 5000 business jet completions to Wichita, along with 100 new jobs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to city documents, Yingling plans to raze several smaller hangars at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to construct the new one, which will house new offices and its turbine engine maintenance work as well as offer storage for customer airplanes.

Yingling will receive a sales tax exemption on the construction materials, equipment and furnishings for the new hangar. The 71-year-old company provides fuel and maintenance services to general aviation and military aircraft at Eisenhower as well as aircraft deicing to several commercial airlines at the airport.

Yingling’s request for the airport bonds comes in tandem with those that Doc’s Friends will seek at Tuesday’s council meeting, according to city documents.

Doc’s Friends is the nonprofit that owns the restored World War II-era B-29 bomber known as Doc. It seeks the issuance of up to $6.5 million in bonds for the 32,000-square-foot B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center the group announced in September.

Nichols and Yingling are supporters of Doc’s Friends, and Yingling’s new hangar will be located next to Doc’s hangar along the 1800 block of South Airport Road.

Nichols said Yingling and Doc are using the same contractor and engineering firm for construction for both hangars: Hutton Construction and Professional Engineering Consultants.

“It will save costs for both parties,” said Nichols, who serves on Doc’s Friends board of directors. Cost savings will come from things such as the installation of new utilities for both buildings as well as using one construction supervisor for both buildings, he said.

Nichols said construction on both buildings is expected to begin in January 2018 and be completed by September.

More Videos

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case 1:46

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

  • 2015: Yingling Aviation's new airplane

    Yingling Aviation announces Ascend 172 airplane, aimed at lowering the cost of pilot training. Video by Jerry Siebenmark.

2015: Yingling Aviation's new airplane

Yingling Aviation announces Ascend 172 airplane, aimed at lowering the cost of pilot training. Video by Jerry Siebenmark.

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case 1:46

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

  • Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

    The Wichita Eagle purchased a drone last July and three of our photographers have become FAA-certified small Unmanned Aerial System pilots. We use the drone to bring fresh perspectives and images to stories. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

View More Video