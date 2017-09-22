Jeff Turner, chairman of Doc's Friends, presents a replica of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc” to Boeing Defense CEO Leanne Caret during a ground breaking ceremony for the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center. (September 22, 2017)
Aviation

A permanent Wichita home becomes reality for B-29 ‘Doc’

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

September 22, 2017 11:05 AM

Any doubts whether the restored Boeing B-29 bomber known as “Doc” would make its permanent home in Wichita were erased Friday morning when ground was formally broken for its new hangar.

About 100 people attended the ceremony at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, including surprise guest Leanne Caret, a Derby native and president and chief executive of Boeing Defense.

It turns out that Boeing is a major contributor to the $6.5 million, 32,000-square-foot B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center, which will be located along the 1800 block of South Airport Road.

Friday’s ceremony also brought to a close the final major hurdle in Doc’s 16-year journey to become airworthy.

“What a tremendous day,” said Jeff Turner, chairman of the nonprofit Doc’s Friends, which owns the historic warbird. “Bumps and turbulence along the way. Lots of issues we’ve had to resolve. But, you know, we’re here.”

