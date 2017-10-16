McConnell wrapping up air refueling tanker construction projects

Almost three years after work on $267 million in new construction projects started at McConnell Air Force Base in preparation for the KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tanker, it’s nearly complete.
And if schedules remain according to plan, it will all be done well before the first new Boeing tanker is wheels down at McConnell.
Hundreds of McConnell airmen, a pair of generals and local, state and federal politicians on Monday celebrated the wrap up of work at the southeast Wichita base, which will be the first to receive the new Boeing tankers that will replace a nearly 60-year-old fleet of KC-135 aircraft.
“This is pretty awesome,” Col. Josh Olson, commander of McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing, said of the wrap up of projects at the base that is home to 3,000 airmen and employs 300 civilians.
Officials noted that the projects met their deadlines and expected costs.
“Ahead of requirements and within budget, it doesn’t get better than that,” said James Hearn, director of regional business for the Army Corps of Engineers in remarks at Monday’s ceremony.
The centerpiece of the work is three new hangars, the largest of which — a three-bay hangar at 174,000 square feet — served as the site for Monday’s completion ceremony. The other two are a 69,000-square-foot single bay hangar, and a 146,000-square-foot, two bay hangar.
The hangars were among 16 construction projects on and off McConnell’s flight line required to support the new tankers.
Not all of them were 100 percent complete on Monday, Brig. Gen Steven Bleymaier of the Air Mobility Command noted in his speech Monday.
Work on a composite maintenance shop should be completed by the end of October, said Lt. Haley Renner of McConnell’s KC-46 Program and Integration Office.
Work is also underway on widening and improving the shoulders of Taxiway D, Renner said, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year or in early 2018.
Under those schedules, the projects will be completely finished before McConnell’s first KC-46 arrives. An Air Force spokeswoman said Monday the first KC-46 delivery to the Air Force is expected in spring 2018.
Other projects that have been completed include new concrete pavement on the ramp and new building construction and expansion off of the flight line, Renner said.
Among the new buildings constructed were a regional maintenance training facility, which will serve as a site to train Air Force mechanics from other bases on maintaining the KC-46. And adjacent dormitory with capacity for 48 people was also built to house those students, Renner said.
Another building was constructed to house an entire KC-46 fuselage, from nose to tail. That building will be used by a variety of Air Force personnel to train on the aircraft’s fuselage, including aircraft maintainers and base firefighters, Renner said.
About 285 people were working on the various construction projects at McConnell this summer.
Some of them came from local companies, supporting the construction projects as subcontractors.
Those local subcontractors included Snodgrass & Sons Construction Co., CMC Concrete Materials and Bradburn Demolition. Atlanta-based Archer Western was the general contractor on the KC-46 projects.
The full economic impact of the construction projects wasn’t available on Monday. But according to McConnell’s most recent information, the “KC-46 MILCON Program,” estimated $575 million went into the local economy in fiscal year 2015.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
