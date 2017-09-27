Bombardier C Series faces stiff penalty in initial trade ruling

It’s not yet clear what effect a ruling Tuesday evening will have on Bombardier, its C Series passenger jet program or the Canadian company’s Wichita operations.
The federal Commerce Department preliminarily ruled in favor of Boeing’s complaint to the International Trade Administration that Bombardier is “dumping” — selling its new, narrowbody passenger jet at below the cost of manufacturing — in the U.S., threatening domestic commercial passenger jet manufacturers such as Boeing.
A favorable ruling for Boeing was expected, but not the steep duties Commerce proposed: 219.63 percent of the value of each C Series jet Bombardier sells into the U.S.
“The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs,” Bombardier said in a statement Tuesday evening. “This result underscores what we have been saying for months: the U.S. trade laws were never intended to be used in this manner, and Boeing is seeking to use a skewed process to stifle competition and prevent U.S. airlines and their passengers from benefiting from the C Series.“
Bombardier officials did not immediately respond to what effect the ruling will have in Wichita, where it manufactures Learjet business jets, flight tests all the company’s aircraft including the C Series, and services all manner of Bombardier business jets.
Boeing’s complaint stems from a 2016 Delta Air Lines order for 75 firm and 50 optional C Series CS100 aircraft. Bombardier isn’t scheduled to begin delivery of those planes until early 2018.
Boeing alleged that Delta is receiving those planes at far below Bombardier’s cost, and that subsidies from the Canadian and Quebec governments enabled Bombardier to win the key order from a U.S. airline.
The rub is that Boeing wasn’t competing for that contract, and doesn’t manufacture a plane that seats between 100 and 150 passengers.
Still, in its complaint to commerce’s International Trade Administration, Boeing asserts that the discounted deal represents a “material injury” to its business.
“The C Series serves a market segment not supported by any U.S. manufacturer,” Bombardier said in its statement. “… Boeing wants to prevent U.S. passengers from realizing these benefits, irrespective of the harm that it would cause to the U.S. aerospace industry and the cost to airlines and consumers.”
A final determination by Commerce is not expected until Dec. 19. Even then, the International Trade Commission also has to make a final determination on Feb. 1, 2018. If either body rules the opposite of the other, then no tariffs, or “countervailing duties” will be imposed.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
