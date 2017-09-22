Groundbreaking for B-29 Doc’s new home few hours away

Officials are expected to formally break ground Friday on a new hangar and education center for the restored B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc.”

The $6.5 million project will be located along the 1700 block of South Airport Road, on a vacant lot just north of the former Cessna Employees Flying Club building.

The 32,000-square-foot building on the grounds of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport will include a 24,000-square-foot section to store and maintain the Wichita-built bomber. The remainder of space will be used for an education center and offices. It will include an observation deck inside to view the airplane.

Outside, the front of the building will feature a 16-foot-high, 75-foot-long window allowing passersby to view the Boeing bomber day and night when the airplane isn’t flying.

A ceremony marking commencement of the building's construction has been set for 9:30 a.m.