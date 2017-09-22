The restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” sits inside a temporary hangar at Air Capital Flight Line in south Wichita in 2016.
The restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” sits inside a temporary hangar at Air Capital Flight Line in south Wichita in 2016. Jerry Siebenmark File photo
The restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” sits inside a temporary hangar at Air Capital Flight Line in south Wichita in 2016. Jerry Siebenmark File photo

Aviation

Groundbreaking for B-29 Doc’s new home few hours away

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

September 22, 2017 6:30 AM

Officials are expected to formally break ground Friday on a new hangar and education center for the restored B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc.”

The $6.5 million project will be located along the 1700 block of South Airport Road, on a vacant lot just north of the former Cessna Employees Flying Club building.

The 32,000-square-foot building on the grounds of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport will include a 24,000-square-foot section to store and maintain the Wichita-built bomber. The remainder of space will be used for an education center and offices. It will include an observation deck inside to view the airplane.

Outside, the front of the building will feature a 16-foot-high, 75-foot-long window allowing passersby to view the Boeing bomber day and night when the airplane isn’t flying.

A ceremony marking commencement of the building’s construction has been set for 9:30 a.m. Return to Kansas.com for full coverage of the groundbreaking.

More Videos

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Pause
Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:08

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:25

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary 1:40

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 3:05

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss

  • Hangar to be built for B-29 ‘Doc’

    Doc’s Friends announced plans to build a 32,000-square-foot hanger and Education Center in the 1700 block of South Airport Road for the restored, World War II-era B-29 bomber built in Wichita called, “Doc."

Hangar to be built for B-29 ‘Doc’

Doc’s Friends announced plans to build a 32,000-square-foot hanger and Education Center in the 1700 block of South Airport Road for the restored, World War II-era B-29 bomber built in Wichita called, “Doc."

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

View More Video