Bombardier revenue, business jet deliveries lower, but so was its loss

Bombardier Inc., the Montreal-based parent of Wichita’s Learjet, reported on Friday lower revenue but a narrower loss in the second quarter of 2017.
The company that employs 1,600 Wichitans said revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $4.1 billion compared with $4.3 billion in the same quarter in 2016. It’s net loss was $296 million, down from a $490 million net loss a year ago.
It delivered 36 business jets in the quarter, down from 42 in the same period last year.
