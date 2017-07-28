The entrance to Bombardier’s Wichita site and Learjet plant. (Feb. 24, 2016)
The entrance to Bombardier’s Wichita site and Learjet plant. (Feb. 24, 2016) File photo The Wichita Eagle
The entrance to Bombardier’s Wichita site and Learjet plant. (Feb. 24, 2016) File photo The Wichita Eagle

Aviation

Bombardier revenue, business jet deliveries lower, but so was its loss

By Jerry Siebenmark

July 28, 2017 6:54 AM

Bombardier Inc., the Montreal-based parent of Wichita’s Learjet, reported on Friday lower revenue but a narrower loss in the second quarter of 2017.

The company that employs 1,600 Wichitans said revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $4.1 billion compared with $4.3 billion in the same quarter in 2016. It’s net loss was $296 million, down from a $490 million net loss a year ago.

It delivered 36 business jets in the quarter, down from 42 in the same period last year.

