At Textron Aviation jet deliveries up, turboprops down

Deliveries of Beechcraft King Air turboprops continued to be a challenge for Wichita-based Textron Aviation in the second quarter of 2017.
Parent company Textron Inc. said in its earnings report for the three-month quarter ended June 30 that 19 King Airs were delivered compared with 23 in the same quarter in 2016. Deliveries of the twin turboprop were also lower year-over-year in the first quarter.
Deliveries of Cessna Citation business jets, however, totaled 46 for the quarter, compared with 45 a year ago.
Textron Aviation said because of fewer King Air deliveries — as well as seven fewer deliveries of its T-6 military trainer — revenue was down by $25 million to $1.17 billion.
