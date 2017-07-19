Deliveries of Beechcraft King Airs continue to be lower than a year ago at Textron Aviation.
Deliveries of Beechcraft King Airs continue to be lower than a year ago at Textron Aviation. File photo The Wichita Eagle

July 19, 2017 6:59 AM

At Textron Aviation jet deliveries up, turboprops down

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Deliveries of Beechcraft King Air turboprops continued to be a challenge for Wichita-based Textron Aviation in the second quarter of 2017.

Parent company Textron Inc. said in its earnings report for the three-month quarter ended June 30 that 19 King Airs were delivered compared with 23 in the same quarter in 2016. Deliveries of the twin turboprop were also lower year-over-year in the first quarter.

Deliveries of Cessna Citation business jets, however, totaled 46 for the quarter, compared with 45 a year ago.

Textron Aviation said because of fewer King Air deliveries — as well as seven fewer deliveries of its T-6 military trainer — revenue was down by $25 million to $1.17 billion.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

