Doc’s Friends unveil plans for new home of B-29 'Doc'

“Doc,” the Wichita-built and restored B-29 Bomber, will have a new home in a 32,000-square-foot building on the grounds of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
Officials from Doc’s Friends, the nonprofit group that owns the historic warbird, said at a Monday morning news conference that about two-thirds of the cost of constructing the $6.5 million hangar and education center has already been raised. Hutton Construction will be the general contractor, and Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architecture is the building’s designer.
Groundbreaking on the building is expected in September, followed by the building’s opening in September 2018.
The building will be located along the 1700 block of South Airport Road, and will feature a 16-foot-high, 75-foot-long window in the front enabling passersby to view the Boeing Superfortress day and night when the airplane isn’t flying.
A Kickstarter campaign and sales of bricks to be placed in a plaza area in front of the new building are expected to complete the fundraising, officials said.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
