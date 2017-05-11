Textron Aviation to end Mustang jet production

Textron Aviation said Thursday it is ending production of the Cessna Citation Mustang, its entry-level business jet.
The final production Mustang has rolled off the factory floor and will be delivered in the coming weeks, the company said in a news release.
The jet is manufactured at the Wichita-based company’s plant in Independence alongside the step-up Citation M2.
A Textron Aviation spokeswoman said the company won’t be cutting jobs in Independence despite wrapping up Mustang production.
“The Caravan line is moving to Independence … and our Wichita workforce is very engaged as we bring new products online like the Citation Longitude and, further down the road, the Cessna Denali,” Rosa Lee Argotsinger, Textron Aviation’s director of communications, said in an e-mail.
Besides the Mustang and M2, employees in Independence also manufacture the Cessna 172, 182, 206 and TTx single-piston-engine airplanes.
The company would not disclose how many employees work there.
By all accounts, the $3.35 million Mustang enjoyed a successful run, with Textron Aviation delivering 472 of the five-passenger, 1,200-nautical-mile range jets between 2005 and 2016, according to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.
“The Mustang proved to be an incredible success for our company and our customers,” Rob Scholl, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in the release. “We remain dedicated to developing new products and providing solutions that matter to our customers.”
Textron said it would continue to provide service support for the Mustang and its owners.
The jet was extremely popular with people who both own and fly their aircraft.
Jeff Greenberg of Wichita is one of them.
“Without that airplane, I wouldn’t have been a Cessna customer,” said Greenberg, who took delivery of his Mustang in August 2009 and has about 1,100 hours of flight time on the airplane.
Greenberg said the Mustang is safe, cost effective to operate and gets him above or around bad weather.
“It’s a comfortable cabin, and from a pilot standpoint, it’s the easiest cockpit to get into and out of … no twisting and turning and climbing over things.”
”There’s a passionate following for the Mustang,” said business aviation forecaster Rolland Vincent. “For many people it was their first jet.”
But, Vincent said, demand for it began to decline after the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, which was a peak year for the Mustang with 125 deliveries.
And demand for the Mustang never really recovered. In 2014 and 2015, Mustang deliveries totaled eight for each year. In 2016, Textron Aviation delivered 10 Mustangs.
”That’s not where the market is alive right now,” Vincent said.
Vincent thinks the 2013 introduction of the Citation M2 – whose differences with the Mustang include a private lavatory, room for two additional passengers and an additional 350-nautical-mile range – steered away potential Mustang customers.
“The real story is keeping owners and operators in the Textron family, and I think they do that well,” he said of the M2 assuming the spot of Cessna’s entry-level Citation jet.
Scholl confirmed in the release that the $4.5 million M2 will now serve as the entry-level Citation jet.
“We believe it will carry on the legacy as the entry-level jet that pilots want and need,” he said in the release.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
STEADY DECLINE
Since Textron Aviation Cessna delivered a peak of 125 Citation Mustangs in 2009, deliveries of the entry-level business jet have been steadily falling.
2010: 73
2011: 43
2012: 38
2013: 20
2014: 8
2015: 8
2016: 10
Source: General Aviation Manufacturers Association’s shipment database
Comments