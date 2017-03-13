Aviation

March 13, 2017 11:20 AM

Boeing reveals customer behind big 737 Max order

By Jerry Siebenmark

Boeing on Monday identified a Chinese-owned aviation leasing company as the customer for an order of 30 737 Max 8 airplanes.

The order from CDB Aviation Lease Finance is valued at $3.3 billion at list prices, Boeing said in a news release on Monday.

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., and its portfolio comprises a fleet of more than 200 aircraft.

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures 70 percent of the 737 Next Generation and Max airplanes.

