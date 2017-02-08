‘Doc’ caretakers hope to have permanent home for B-29 soon

“Doc,” the Wichita-built Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber, is in a new, temporary hangar at Air Capital Flight Line while officials of the nonprofit organization that supports it, Doc’s Friends, work on raising money for a permanent hangar for the World War II-era airplane. (Feb. 6, 2017)
Jerry Siebenmark
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Tony Mazzolini recovered the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDocÓ from the California desert in 1987. The airplane marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Tony Mazzolini in the cockpit of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDoc." The airplane marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Tony Mazzolini gives a thumbs up from the cockpit of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDoc." The airplane marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Chuck Chauncey piloted a B-29 for 35 missions during World War II. The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDocÓ marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Volunteer Ralph Basgall looks over an engine on "Doc." The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDocÓ marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Tony Mazzolini gives a thumbs up from the cockpit of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDoc." The airplane marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Ken Keen and father-in-law Bob Pearson, left, look at the wheels of "Doc." Pearson flew 32 missions as a flight engineer in a B-29 during World War II. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Air Force pilot Aaron Stark takes a photograph of the Honor Guard by "Doc." The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as ÒDocÓ marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. Stark said his grandfather flew a B-29. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Tony Mazzolini hugs the fuselage of "Doc." He recovered the Boeing B-29 Superfortress from the California desert in 1987. The airplane marked a milestone in the nearly 15-year restoration effort during a roll-out ceremony Monday. The airplane was part of a squadron known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Mar. 23, 2015)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Comments