Aviation Day at Capitol includes Spirit, Textron Aviation

Eight Wichita aviation companies and organizations will be among 30 exhibitors in Topeka later this week as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Day.
KDOT Aviation Director Merril Atwater said in a news release on Tuesday the event is aimed at legislators to promote aviation companies that contribute to the Kansas economy.
The Wichita companies and organizations exhibiting are: Bombardier, FlightSafety, Lee Aerospace, National Institute for Aviation Research, Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation, Wichita Airport Authority and Wichita Area Technical College.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, on the first floor of the Kansas Capitol.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments