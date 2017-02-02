Kansas bill aims to offer tax credits to aviation graduates, employers

A bill introduced Wednesday in a Kansas House committee would provide tax credits to graduates of aerospace and aviation educational programs and their employers.
House Bill 2036 would provide a credit of up to $15,000 annually for five years to a graduate of an aviation technical or college program, provided they graduated from a Kansas-based technical school or college. For graduates of aviation programs outside of Kansas, an annual credit of up to $7,500 could be awarded.
Their employers, too, would be eligible for the tax credit for five years from the date of initial employment, the amount of which would be 10 percent of the employee’s paid compensation, provided they graduated from a state-based program. The employer credit for graduates of aviation programs outside Kansas would be 5 percent of annual paid compensation, according to the bill.
The bill is in the House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development, where it had a hearing on Wednesday.
Jason Watkins, lobbyist for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, testified at the bill’s hearing, which he said in prepared comments “would enhance our state’s ability to compete for high-paying jobs in an economic sector that Kansas once dominated.”
