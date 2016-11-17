Local supplier picked for new Cessna Denali’s flap system

A Pennsylvania-based company with Wichita operations has been selected by Textron Aviation to manufacture parts for its new Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop.
Ametek Power and Data Systems will provide the flap system for the clean-sheet Cessna airplane that will compete against Pilatus’ strong-selling PC-12 and Daher’s TBM 900.
Parts for the flap system developed by Ametek include eight mechanical actuators and a power drive unit for the flaps.
The power drive unit was originally developed for the Cessna Citation Mustang, Ametek said in a news release this week.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments