November 4, 2016 11:29 AM

Bombardier’s Global 7000 makes its first flight Friday

By Jerry Siebenmark

Bombardier’s newest business jet has apparently taken off on its first flight, a day after the National Business Aviation Association Convention ended.

According to aviation enthusiast Sylvain Faust, Bombardier’s Global 7000 took off from its Toronto Downsview facility at about 9:30 a.m. Central on Friday.

Bombardier officials in Montreal would not confirm the first flight in an e-mail Friday to the Eagle.

“We can’t officially provide comments right now, we will confirm details once the aircraft lands,” Bombardier spokeswoman Anna Cristofaro said in the e-mail.

Bombardier’s largest business jet to date will come to its flight test center in Wichita for a two-year-long flight test program.

The aircraft’s other connection to Kansas is its engines. The General Electric Passport engine is assembled at GE’s Strother Field site near Arkansas City. It’s a first for the GE facility whose primary business has been the maintenance, repair and overhaul of military and commercial GE engines.

Comments

