The public got their first up-close look at the B-29 "Doc" during an open house at Air Capital Flight Line on Saturday. The WWII bomber, originally built in Wichita, was meticulously restored over a 16 year period and made it's return to flight last July.
The public got their first up-close look at the B-29 "Doc" during an open house at Air Capital Flight Line on Saturday. The WWII bomber, originally built in Wichita, was meticulously restored over a 16 year period and made it's return to flight last July. Travis Heying File photo
The public got their first up-close look at the B-29 "Doc" during an open house at Air Capital Flight Line on Saturday. The WWII bomber, originally built in Wichita, was meticulously restored over a 16 year period and made it's return to flight last July. Travis Heying File photo
Air Capital Insider

Air Capital Insider

Jerry Siebenmark shares inside knowledge of Wichita's aviation industry.

Air Capital Insider

July 14, 2017 11:23 AM

A permanent home for B-29 ‘Doc’ may have been found

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

A permanent home may have been found for “Doc,” the locally restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

According to an advisory e-mailed by the city on Friday, Wichita City Council members are expected to attend “A Home for Doc public announcement” on Monday morning at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

The World War II-era bomber has been temporarily located at a hangar at Air Capital Flight Line on south Oliver, and officials behind the airplane’s restoration have been looking for a permanent location to house and exhibit the airplane when it’s not flying.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First A320 arrival

First A320 arrival 1:37

First A320 arrival
Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots 3:56

Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots
Former Shocker Ron Baker works out in Wichita 0:49

Former Shocker Ron Baker works out in Wichita

View More Video