A permanent home for B-29 ‘Doc’ may have been found

A permanent home may have been found for “Doc,” the locally restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress.
According to an advisory e-mailed by the city on Friday, Wichita City Council members are expected to attend “A Home for Doc public announcement” on Monday morning at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
The World War II-era bomber has been temporarily located at a hangar at Air Capital Flight Line on south Oliver, and officials behind the airplane’s restoration have been looking for a permanent location to house and exhibit the airplane when it’s not flying.
