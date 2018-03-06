Panera looks to deliver food in Kansas, plans to hire 125 drivers

Soon some Panera Bread locations will bring you your vegan lentil quinoa broth bowl or asiago cheese bread.
The St. Louis-based bakery and cafe chain is going to start delivering food from some Wichita and Kansas locations, and wants to hire 125 drivers to do so.
The new delivery service will be available to people living or working within eight minutes of a Panera Bread cafe, the company said. Deliveries will generally be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily for a $5 order minimum and a $3 delivery fee.
There are four Panera cafes in Wichita and one in Derby. The Panera at 3337 E. Central will be the first to begin deliveries by the end of March, the company said.
Deliveries also will be rolled out by mid-April at 11 Kansas City area Paneras, as well as in Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka.
The company said it hopes to roll out the delivery service nationwide later this year.
Items from Panera’s lunch and dinner menus will be available for delivery.
To find out if your Panera offers the new service, go to delivery.panerabread.com.
The Panera delivery driver jobs include mileage and tips that are paid out daily, Panera meal discounts and flexible hours. The company would not say what it will pay the drivers.
For more information on the delivery driver jobs or to apply, go to www.panamericanjobs.com. Pan American Group is the Panera franchisee for Wichita and most of Kansas.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
