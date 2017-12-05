More Videos

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? 2:48

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Pause
An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces 0:59

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Possum pulled out of car 0:35

Possum pulled out of car

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

  • What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

    Matt Riedl investigates the Regal atmosphere.

Matt Riedl investigates the Regal atmosphere. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
Matt Riedl investigates the Regal atmosphere. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Business

Warren Theatres has a new owner – again. Here’s what it could mean for movie-goers

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 10:48 AM

For the second time in less than a year, Wichita’s Warren Theatres has been acquired.

This time it will be by a British company, Cineworld Group, which announced Tuesday its plans to buy Regal Entertainment Group of Tennessee for $3.6 billion.

In May, Regal purchased the Wichita-based theater chain from its namesake, Bill Warren. That deal included East, West and Old Town Warren Theatres, the Palace Theatre and Movie Machine inside Towne West Square — as well as its theaters in Moore and Broken Arrow, Okla.

The deal, which is expected to be finalized in the first three months of 2018, would create the world’s second-largest movie theater chain by screens, with more than 9,500 screens in the U.S. and Europe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s what we else we know about the deal and Cineworld:

▪ Cineworld’s stated strategy on its website is “to be the best place to watch a movie.”

▪ The company says it strives to have the latest audio and visual technology in its theaters, such as laser projectors, Dolby Atmos audio technology and 4DX motion picture technology, which offers features such as seats that rock in motion to action on a movie screen, lighting effects and scents.

▪ Admissions and box office revenue grew by double digit percentages at Cineworld between the first half of 2017 and the first half of 2016, according to the company’s latest financial report.

▪ Cineworld plans to “maintain a strong presence in … Knoxville,” the headquarters of Regal, according to a news release from Regal.

▪ Some of its theaters in the United Kingdom have Starbucks coffee shops inside them.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? 2:48

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Pause
An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces 0:59

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Possum pulled out of car 0:35

Possum pulled out of car

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

  • An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

    Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt videotaped the lightning from a line of thunderstorms in mid-Missouri on his flight from Chicago to Kansas City on Southwest Airlines Flight 20 Monday evening. Eulitt was returning from the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey with a connection in Chicago.

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

View More Video