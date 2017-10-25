Business notebook (Oct. 26, 2017)

Open
American Shaman Wichita has opened at 4004 W. Central. The store sells CBD oil products from industrial hemp for alternative health remedies. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The website is www.wichitacbd.com. The phone number is 316-665-8912.
New name
Moxley & Wagle Periodontics is changing its name to Kansas Perio and Dental Implants. The practice is also constructing a new building to be located at 2981 N. Webb Road. SPT Architecture is the architect, and general contractor is Eby Construction. The practice will remain at its current location at 825 S. Hillside until the new building is completed sometime in 2018. The phone number is 316-685-2731. The website is kansasperio.com.
Recognized
Wichita-based Hospitality Management LLC’s Best Western Plus hotel in Norman, Okla., will be featured in Best Western’s national TV commercials in February 2018. Hospitality Management is a unit of the Martens Cos.
Charity
The Kansas Council for Economic Education has received a $3,500 grant from Westar Energy. KCEE will use the grant for its economic and financial literacy programs for K-12 students throughout the state of Kansas.
Rotary Club of East Wichita has completed a public-private project with the Wichita Parks and Recreation to replace four benches in Eastview Park, 1448 N. Governour.
Wichita Habitat for Humanity is one of 11 Habitat affiliates in Kansas that will benefit from a $150,000 grant from the Kansas Housing Resources Corp., which will be used for technology upgrades, marketing, ReStore expansion, and equipment for volunteers.
