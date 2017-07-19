Business

What’s happening, what’s coming up in Wichita’s technology community

July 19, 2017 11:24 AM

Some big news this week: Grit Virtual was selected as part of the first cohort to go through the prestigious Techstars Kansas City Accelerator.

Grit is a Wichita technology company that applies virtual reality to the construction industry. Grit will bring time and cost efficiencies to the construction industry while introducing better matching of results with the building owner's needs.

Techstars provides a 90-day business accelerator program to a select group of startups. Forbes recently named Techstars as one of the top 10 accelerators for startups.

Soke, fresh off competing in the Shocker New Venture Competition, launched its beta app in late June. The app will be downloadable to a wider audience in the third quarter on both iTunes and Google Play. Soke helps busy people unload their schedule by connecting them with trusted local providers for on-demand laundry service through the Soke app.

Vigilias launched its MITEE TV system that allows users to convert an HDMI television into a telemedicine station for remote exams. Vigilias, which recently opened its headquarters in downtown Wichita, also registered the patent-pending MITEE telemedicine system with the FDA earlier this year. Vigilias, and its sister company Free State Health Care, provide innovative telemedicine solutions through its services and technology.

Connect

July 20 @ 6:30 p.m.: Fusion 360: Sketching for Makers with LaDeana Dockery

July 27 @ 7 a.m.: Code & Coffee at the Labor Party

July 31 @ 7 p.m.: Study Hall with Women Who Code Wichita and devICt

Aug. 5 @ 5 p.m.: Go Web Dev Workshop

Aug. 17 @ 5 p.m.: connect with the tech and startup community at River City Brewery

Sam Foreman, an advocate for entrepreneurship, tech and inclusion, is an attorney at Fleeson Gooing. Contact him at sforeman@fleeson.com and @wichisam on Twitter.

